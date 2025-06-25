Cheniere Energy Approves Expansion of Corpus Christi LNG Facility

Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG, a U.S.-based exporter of liquefied natural gas, has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the proposed expansion of its Corpus Christi facility in South Texas. The company has approved the Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 and debottlenecking project.

LNG has issued a full notice to Bechtel Energy to begin construction of the new two liquefaction units, which are expected to contribute a total liquefaction capacity of over 3 million tons of LNG per year. The project also involves other debottlenecking initiatives that are expected to enhance the project’s efficiency. This suggests that the company will evaluate inefficiencies at the Corpus Christi facility and remediate the same.

The construction of Trains 8 & 9 will take place next to the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project. Following the construction of the two liquefaction units and the debottlenecking activities, Cheniere Energy expects the total liquefaction capacity at the natural gas facility to exceed 30 million tons per annum (mtpa) toward the end of this decade.

Additionally, the company has mentioned that it is proceeding with brownfield capacity expansion at both its LNG terminals, namely Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass terminals. The expansion is expected to take place in a phased manner. This means that LNG will initially construct a single liquefaction train at each of the facilities. Upon completion, this capacity expansion could raise the company’s liquefied natural gas production to nearly 75 mtpa by early 2030, positioning it for long-term growth in this space.

LNG’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility currently has four fully operational trains. The combined production capacity of the four trains totals approximately 16.5 mtpa of liquefied natural gas. The expansion is aimed at including seven additional midscale trains that should raise the facility’s total permitted capacity to over 25 mtpa of liquefied natural gas.

LNG's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LNG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Flotek Industries Inc. FTK, Oceaneering International OII and RPC, Inc. RES. While Flotek Industries sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Oceaneering International and RPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Flotek Industries specializes in green chemistry, which provides innovative solutions aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the energy industry. Flotek develops specialty chemicals tailored for both domestic and international energy producers, as well as oilfield service companies. These chemicals not only help reduce the environmental impact of hydrocarbon production but also lower operational costs.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading offshore equipment and technology solutions provider to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. The company is strongly committed to returning value to its shareholders through consistent dividend payments and share buybacks, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking steady returns.

