Cheniere Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LNG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/22, Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 5/17/22. As a percentage of LNG's recent stock price of $148.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $79.52 per share, with $150 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.44.

In Thursday trading, Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

