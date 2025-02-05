Cheniere Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LNG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/7/25, Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 2/21/25. As a percentage of LNG's recent stock price of $228.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNG's low point in its 52 week range is $152.31 per share, with $257.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $231.19.

In Wednesday trading, Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

