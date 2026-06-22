Cheniere Energy Up 17% YTD: Time to Buy, Hold or Take Profits?

Cheniere Energy LNG is witnessing a reasonably solid run, with shares up nearly 17% year to date, on strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) demand, reliable operations and interest in secure U.S. gas supplies. The move trails Venture Global VG, which has surged 61.6%, and NextDecade NEXT, which has gained around 40%. Investors are weighing Cheniere’s mature LNG platform against the faster-growth stories offered by Venture Global and NextDecade. Whether it is time to buy, hold or take profits depends on balancing dependable cash flows with risks tied to spending, regulation and supply growth.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

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Why Cheniere Still Looks Dependable

Cheniere’s main appeal is stability. The company operates one of the largest LNG export platforms in the United States, with 53 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefaction capacity in operation, about 8 MTPA under construction and 40 MTPA in the regulatory process. This scale gives Cheniere an advantage over newer LNG developers, including Venture Global and NextDecade, because it already has assets, customers and a record of delivering cargoes.

First-quarter performance supports the case for staying invested. Revenues came in at $5.9 billion, consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose 25% year over year to $2.3 billion and distributable cash flow increased 31% to roughly $1.7 billion. Cheniere also exported a quarterly record 187 LNG cargoes. Compared with VG, which is balancing rapid construction with large debt needs, and NEXT, which remains focused on Rio Grande LNG, Cheniere offers a proven cash-generating model.

Image Source: Cheniere Energy

Price Performance and Relative Setup

Cheniere’s less than 20% year-to-date gain suggests the market has rewarded its quality, but the stock has not become a runaway momentum trade. Meanwhile, Venture Global and NextDecade have attracted stronger investor enthusiasm because they are earlier in their growth cycles and have significant capacity expansion opportunities ahead. Their investment cases are tied more closely to project execution, construction progress and future cash-flow growth. VG has attracted attention because of its modular construction strategy, while NEXT has benefited from progress at Rio Grande LNG and expectations for first LNG from Train 1 in 2027.

Still, Cheniere’s more moderate rally may be a positive for investors who prefer less execution risk. VG and NEXT can offer more upside if projects stay on schedule and financing remains favorable, but they also face greater sensitivity to construction timelines, approvals and capital-market conditions. Cheniere’s shares have risen less dramatically, yet the company backs its valuation with cash flow, dividends, buybacks and contracts.

Contracts and LNG Market Tailwinds for Cheniere

One of Cheniere’s biggest strengths is contract quality. More than 95% of its LNG capacity is contracted for the next decade, giving the company meaningful protection from short-term spot-price swings. These long-term agreements with creditworthy global buyers provide revenue visibility and support steady free cash flow. This is important as LNG markets are shaped by supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions and demand for reliable energy.

Recent Middle East disruptions have strengthened the case for U.S. LNG. Supply uncertainty tied to the Strait of Hormuz and Qatar-related issues has reminded global buyers that flexibility and reliability matter. Cheniere’s destination-flexible cargoes can be redirected to markets where demand is strongest, improving commercial value. Venture Global and NextDecade also benefit from the broader appeal of U.S. LNG, but Cheniere has the advantage of serving more than 35 long-term counterparties from an established export base.

Earnings Estimates and Risks to Watch

The earnings picture is mixed. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cheniere’s 2026 EPS points to a 158% decrease, reflecting a difficult comparison and the uneven nature of LNG-linked earnings. For 2027, however, the estimate indicates a 353% surge, suggesting a meaningful rebound. That sharp swing makes it hard to call the stock a clear buy solely on near-term earnings momentum.

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Investors should also remember that LNG export projects require heavy capital investment. Cheniere must keep spending on Corpus Christi Stage 3, midscale trains and other expansions before those assets fully contribute. A wave of new global LNG supply could pressure future contract margins, while U.S. export policy, permitting rules and customer credit risk remain important variables. Venture Global faces similar issues with its large debt load and construction program, while NextDecade must still execute safely and on budget.

Conclusion

Cheniere remains a high-quality LNG name, but after a modest year-to-date rise, the stock looks better suited for patient investors than aggressive buyers. Its strong contract base, scale, first-quarter execution, dividend, buybacks and expansion pipeline support the investment case, while capital intensity, margin pressure and volatile earnings estimates argue against overenthusiasm. Compared with VG and NEXT, Cheniere is less explosive but more dependable. Investors may want to hold existing positions rather than chase the stock or rush to take profits. Cheniere stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.