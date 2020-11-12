Chenglong Construction Group defaults on bond payments

Chinese highway, street and bridge construction company Chenglong Construction Group Co Ltd said on Friday that it had defaulted on interest and principal payments on a company bond due on Nov. 13.

The company said in a statement that it had been due to pay combined interest and principal payments of 206.4 million yuan ($31.17 million) after bondholders exercised their right to sell the bonds back early, but was unable to due to "operational difficulties".

($1 = 6.6223 Chinese yuan)

