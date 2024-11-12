News & Insights

Chengdu SIWI Announces Board and Committee Roles

Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1202) has released an update.

Chengdu SIWI Science and Technology Company Limited, a Sino-foreign joint stock company, has announced its board of directors and committee roles. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with various committees focusing on remuneration, nomination, audit, and strategic development. This restructuring highlights the company’s commitment to robust governance and strategic oversight.

