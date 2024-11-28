Chengdu Expressway Revises Non-Competition Agreement

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1785) has released an update.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has withdrawn its application to list A Shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and has entered into a supplemental agreement to amend terms of its existing non-competition agreement with controlling shareholders. This move is aimed at adjusting to current business conditions and future growth. The agreement requires approval from independent shareholders, with an EGM set to discuss and vote on this proposal.

