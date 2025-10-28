Chenbro Micom Co. (TWSE:8210) Price Target Increased by 13.97% to 802.45

The average one-year price target for Chenbro Micom Co. (TWSE:8210) has been revised to NT$802.45 / share. This is an increase of 13.97% from the prior estimate of NT$704.09 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$580.75 to a high of NT$1,073.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.23% from the latest reported closing price of NT$904.00 / share.

Chenbro Micom Co. Maintains 0.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.83%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chenbro Micom Co.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8210 is 0.07%, an increase of 137.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.21% to 5,552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,084K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8210 by 136.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 844K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8210 by 117.74% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 759K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8210 by 99.83% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 694K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8210 by 28.07% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 564K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8210 by 99.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.