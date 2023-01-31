Chen Xiangdong Increases Position in GSX Techedu (GOTU)

Fintel reports that Chen Xiangdong has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 78.24MM shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU). This represents 45.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 75.84MM shares and 43.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.64% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for GSX Techedu is $2.48. The forecasts range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $4.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.64% from its latest reported closing price of $3.73.

The projected annual revenue for GSX Techedu is $2,485MM, a decrease of 20.93%. The projected annual EPS is $0.67, a decrease of 24.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSX Techedu. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 15.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GOTU is 0.0224%, a decrease of 8.9571%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.02% to 32,006K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,263,339 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,598,005 shares, representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,579,689 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,779,500 shares, representing a decrease of 48.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 50.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,312,534 shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764,640 shares, representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOTU by 78.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,011,059 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,882,633 shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotu K12 as well as foreign language, professional, admission and other courses through the brand Gaotu Professional. The Company adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

