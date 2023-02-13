Chen Shaojie Increases Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS (DOYU)

Fintel reports that Chen Shaojie has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.44MM shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS (DOYU). This represents 17.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.24MM shares and 16.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.11% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS is $1.68. The forecasts range from a low of $0.14 to a high of $3.46. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from its latest reported closing price of $1.51.

The projected annual revenue for DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS is $6,882MM, a decrease of 11.26%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited ADS. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOYU is 0.06%, a decrease of 48.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 63,624K shares. The put/call ratio of DOYU is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oasis Management Co holds 12,869K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 9,626K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,053K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,195K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,602K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polunin Capital Partners holds 3,158K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares, representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOYU by 12.58% over the last quarter.

DouYu International Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in Chinaand a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience.

