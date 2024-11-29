Chen Lin Education Reports Revenue Rise Amid Profit Drop

Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1593) has released an update.

Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Ltd. reported a notable increase in revenue to RMB 599.5 million for the year ending August 31, 2024, but faced a significant drop in profit, which fell to RMB 15.4 million. Despite the rise in EBITDA to RMB 235.2 million, the decrease in gross profit and profit per share reflects challenging financial conditions.

