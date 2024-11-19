News & Insights

Chen Lin Education Plans Board Meeting for Annual Results

November 19, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1593) has released an update.

Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s annual financial results and discuss the potential recommendation of a final dividend. This meeting could have significant implications for shareholders and investors interested in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

