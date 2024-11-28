News & Insights

Chen Hsong Holdings Announces Interim Dividend

November 28, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Chen Hsong Holdings (HK:0057) has released an update.

Chen Hsong Holdings has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.038 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 13, 2024, and payment will be made on January 14, 2025. Investors should note the record date on December 18, 2024, to determine dividend eligibility.

