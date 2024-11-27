ChemX Secures Lucrative Assay Deal with Vytas

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ChemX Materials Ltd has signed a binding agreement with Vytas Ltd to provide high purity assay services, underlining a promising revenue stream of $15,000 to $30,000 per month. This collaboration will leverage ChemX’s advanced laboratory facilities to enhance Vytas’s production of ultra-high purity quartz and other cutting-edge materials. This partnership not only facilitates faster R&D processes for Vytas but also strengthens ChemX’s position in the high-purity materials sector.

For further insights into AU:CMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.