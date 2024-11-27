ChemX Secures Lucrative Assay Deal with Vytas

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.
ChemX Materials Ltd has signed a binding agreement with Vytas Ltd to provide high purity assay services, underlining a promising revenue stream of $15,000 to $30,000 per month. This collaboration will leverage ChemX’s advanced laboratory facilities to enhance Vytas’s production of ultra-high purity quartz and other cutting-edge materials. This partnership not only facilitates faster R&D processes for Vytas but also strengthens ChemX’s position in the high-purity materials sector.
