ChemX Materials Updates on Expired Securities

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Limited has announced the expiration of 2 million options, which were not exercised before their expiry date on November 1, 2024. This move marks a significant update in the company’s securities management, potentially affecting investor sentiment and market activity around ChemX stocks.

