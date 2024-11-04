News & Insights

ChemX Materials Updates on Expired Securities

November 04, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Limited has announced the expiration of 2 million options, which were not exercised before their expiry date on November 1, 2024. This move marks a significant update in the company’s securities management, potentially affecting investor sentiment and market activity around ChemX stocks.

