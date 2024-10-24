News & Insights

ChemX Materials to Hold Key Shareholder Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Warrick Hazeldine. The meeting will also consider an increase in total aggregate remuneration for non-executive directors and the approval of a 7.1A mandate, allowing the issuance of additional equity securities. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as these decisions will impact their investments.

