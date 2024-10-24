ChemX Materials to Hold Key Shareholder Meeting

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Warrick Hazeldine. The meeting will also consider an increase in total aggregate remuneration for non-executive directors and the approval of a 7.1A mandate, allowing the issuance of additional equity securities. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as these decisions will impact their investments.

For further insights into AU:CMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.