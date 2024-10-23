News & Insights

ChemX Materials Confirms Compliance with Governance Standards

October 23, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Ltd has released its updated corporate governance statement, confirming compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the year ending June 2024. Investors can access the full statement on the company’s website, providing transparency into its board responsibilities and executive agreements. This move underscores ChemX’s commitment to strong governance practices, appealing to investors focused on corporate accountability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

