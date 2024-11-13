ChemX Materials Boosts Capital with R&D Refund

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Ltd, an ASX-listed company specializing in high purity critical materials, has successfully secured a $661,890 R&D refund from the Australian Tax Office. This refund enabled the company to repay its Radium Capital facility and leaves a surplus of $207,381, which will be allocated toward working capital. The financial boost supports ChemX’s ongoing technological advancements in producing high purity alumina for clean energy applications.

