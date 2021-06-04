Chemung Financial's (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of July to US$0.31. This takes the annual payment to 2.4% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Chemung Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Chemung Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 3.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 23%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Chemung Financial Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:CHMG Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.2% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Chemung Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. Chemung Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Chemung Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Chemung Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Chemung Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

