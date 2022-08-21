Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.31

The board of Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.31 per share on the 3rd of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.8%.

Chemung Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Chemung Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 21% also shows that Chemung Financial is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.4%. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 22%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NasdaqGS:CHMG Historic Dividend August 21st 2022

Chemung Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.00 total annually to $1.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.2% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Chemung Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Chemung Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Chemung Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Chemung Financial (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Chemung Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

