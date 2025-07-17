CHEMUNG FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $CHMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL ($CHMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, missing estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $10,100,000, missing estimates of $26,925,960 by $-16,825,960.

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of CHEMUNG FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHMG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Chris O'Cull from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $55.0 on 04/22/2025

