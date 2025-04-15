CHEMUNG FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $CHMG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL ($CHMG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $26,416,980 and earnings of $1.22 per share.

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CHMG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN D COLE (EVP & CIO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $51,210

JOSEPH F IV MEADE purchased 592 shares for an estimated $28,019

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of CHEMUNG FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.