Chemung Financial Corporation Reports $6.5 Million Loss in Q2 2025 Amid Strategic Balance Sheet Repositioning

Chemung Financial Corporation reports a $6.5 million net loss for Q2 2025, driven by strategic balance sheet repositioning efforts.

Chemung Financial Corporation reported a significant net loss of $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, marking a stark contrast to its net income of $6.0 million in the prior quarter and $5.0 million in the same quarter last year. The losses were largely attributed to the strategic repositioning of the company’s balance sheet, which included issuing $45 million in subordinated debt and selling a substantial portion of its securities portfolio, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $17.5 million. Despite the loss, CEO Anders Tomson emphasized that core operating results remained solid, with a 5% increase in net interest income driven by loan growth, particularly in commercial real estate. The Corporation maintained a net interest margin of 3.05%, an increase from previous quarters. The loss on securities impacted the overall non-interest income, contributing to a negative figure of $10.7 million. However, the firm remains optimistic about its future growth prospects due to strategic initiatives and a focus on expanding its deposit base.

The Corporation successfully executed a transformational balance sheet repositioning, which included issuing $45 million in subordinated debt and selling a significant portion of its securities portfolio, strengthening regulatory capital and funding flexibility.

Net interest income increased by 17.2% compared to the previous year, driven by significant growth in commercial real estate loan balances and enhanced interest income from loans.

The corporation declared dividends of $0.32 per share for the second quarter, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Despite a net loss, the non-GAAP net income, which excludes one-time items, showed a positive figure of $6.3 million, indicating underlying operational strength.

The corporation reported a significant net loss of $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, a stark contrast compared to a net income of $6.0 million in the previous quarter and $5.0 million in the same quarter last year.

The sale of a significant portion of the securities portfolio resulted in a realized pre-tax loss of $17.5 million, which substantially impacted non-interest income, leading to overall negative non-interest income of $10.7 million for the quarter.

The efficiency ratio soared to 175.88%, indicating the corporation's higher non-interest expenses relative to revenue, which may raise concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.

What was Chemung Financial's net loss for Q2 2025?

Chemung Financial reported a net loss of $6.5 million, or $1.35 per share, in the second quarter of 2025.

How did the subordinated debt issuance affect Chemung Financial?

The subordinated debt issuance strengthened regulatory capital, improved commercial real estate ratios, and enhanced loan growth flexibility.

What were the key financial highlights for Q2 2025?

Key highlights include $20.8 million in net interest income and a net interest margin increase to 3.05%.

How much did Chemung Financial lose on the sale of its securities?

The Corporation recognized a pre-tax loss of $17.5 million on the sale of a portion of its available for sale securities.

What measures did Chemung Financial take to improve its balance sheet?

Chemung Financial executed a balance sheet repositioning by issuing subordinated debt and selling a significant portion of its securities portfolio.

ELMIRA, N.Y., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $6.5 million, or $1.35 per share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $1.26 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $5.0 million, or $1.05 per share, for the second quarter of 2024.





"The Corporation executed two major components of a transformational balance sheet repositioning in the second quarter by issuing subordinated debt and selling a significant portion of our securities portfolio," said Anders M. Tomson, President and CEO of Chemung Financial Corporation. "These strategic actions strengthen our regulatory capital position, improved commercial real estate concentration ratios, and enhanced our flexibility in funding loan growth in key expansion markets while positioning the Corporation to benefit from lower funding costs beginning in the third quarter," Tomson added.





"Core operating results for the quarter were solid and we remain encouraged by continued success in executing on principal initiatives. These results reflect the resilience of our customer base and the disciplined approach taken by our organization," said Tomson. “The recent addition of deposit focused team members in our growth markets will complement the strong loan pipelines we are seeing across our footprint,” concluded Tomson.







Second





Quarter





Highlights





:









The Corporation issued $45.0 million in aggregate principal Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes on June 10, 2025, due June 2035. The notes qualify as tier 2 capital at Chemung Financial Corporation.









Available for sale securities with a book value of $245.5 million were sold in June 2025 as part of a balance sheet repositioning in conjunction with the Corporation's subordinated debt issuance, resulting in a realized pre-tax loss of $17.5 million. Proceeds from the sales totaled $227.3 million.









Non-GAAP net income and earnings per share, excluding the impact of one-time items, was $6.3 million and $1.31, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025.



1











Net interest margin increased nine basis points, to 3.05%, for the second quarter 2025, compared to 2.96% for the first quarter 2025, partially due to the impact of the Corporation's balance sheet repositioning on the composition of interest-earning assets.



1











Dividends declared during the second quarter of 2025 were $0.32 per share.









1



See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.









2nd









Quarter









2025









vs









1st









Quarter









2025











Net Interest Income:







Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $20.8 million, compared to $19.8 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $1.0 million, or 5.0%, driven by increases of $1.3 million in interest income on loans and $0.5 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in interest income on taxable securities and an increase of $0.4 million in interest expense on borrowed funds.





Interest income on loans increased largely due to an increase of $30.8 million in average balances of total loans, compared to the prior quarter, an increase of 12 basis points in the average yield on total loans, compared to the prior quarter, and the recognition of $0.1 million in interest income on the payoff of a previously nonaccrual multifamily commercial mortgage. The increase in average balances of total loans was concentrated in commercial real estate. Average balances of commercial loans increased $39.2 million, due mainly to an increase in average balances of commercial real estate loans, while average balances of consumer loans decreased $9.3 million, each compared to the prior quarter. Average balances of residential mortgage loans were roughly in line with the prior quarter. Consumer loan average balances decreased primarily due to a decrease in average balances of indirect auto loans, as the Corporation largely continued to prioritize other types of lending, although auto loan origination activity increased toward the end of the second quarter. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average balances of home equity lines of credit, largely due to promotional efforts in the first half of 2025. The increase in the average yield on total loans was largely driven by an increase of 11 basis points in the average yield on commercial loans, which was supported by stability in benchmark interest rates in the current period and strong origination yields in recent periods. Interest income recognized on the payoff of one nonaccrual multifamily commercial mortgage positively impacted the second quarter's average commercial loan yield by approximately two basis points, and the total average loan yield by one basis point.





Interest income on interest-earning deposits increased mainly due to an increase of $46.2 million in average balances of interest-earning deposits, largely comprised of proceeds from the Corporation's sale of available for sale securities in the second quarter of 2025, as well as proceeds from the Corporation's subordinated debt issuance in the second quarter of 2025. The Corporation maintained elevated levels of deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) at the end of the second quarter, partially in anticipation of the maturity of $155.0 million of total wholesale funding early in the third quarter of 2025. A portion of remaining balances of interest-earning deposits are expected to fund loan growth across the Corporation's markets.





Interest income on taxable securities decreased largely due to a decrease of $51.0 million in average balances of taxable securities, compared to the prior quarter, as well as a decrease of 20 basis points in the average yield on taxable securities, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in average balances of taxable securities was due to both normal paydown activity on mortgage-backed and SBA pooled loan securities, as well as the Corporation's sale of available for sale securities in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the average yield on taxable securities primarily reflected the sale of relatively higher-yielding securities, executed to optimize sale proceeds, which generally resulted in the sale of securities which had yields above the portfolio weighted average yield prior to the sale. Additionally, an increase in amortization on SBA pooled loan securities, driven by paydown activity prior to the sale, also contributed to the decrease.





Interest expense on borrowed funds increased primarily due to the issuance of $45.0 million in subordinated notes in the second quarter of 2025, as well as an increase of $35.5 million in average balances of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) term advances, partially offset by a decrease of $16.4 million in average balances of FHLBNY overnight advances, both compared to the prior quarter. The subordinated notes were issued at a fixed interest rate of 7.75%, which will convert to a floating interest rate of the then-current Three-Month Term SOFR rate plus a spread of 415 basis points in the second quarter of 2030. There were $0.9 million in deferred issuance costs associated with the offering. The increase in average balances of FHLBNY term advances was primarily due to decreases in average balances of other types of wholesale funding, including FHLBNY overnight advances and brokered deposits. The average cost of FHLBNY term advances was consistent with the prior quarter, while the average cost of FHLBNY overnight advances decreased three basis points compared to the prior quarter.





Interest expense on deposits decreased by less than $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter, largely due to decreases in the average cost of customer time deposits and brokered deposits of 21 and 26 basis points, respectively, and a decrease of $20.0 million in average balances of brokered deposits, compared to the prior quarter, mostly offset by an increase of 13 basis points in the average cost of savings and money market deposits, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in the average cost of customer time deposits was mainly due to the duration of deposits in the portfolio and the repricing of CDs issued in earlier periods as deposits were renewed or matured. The decrease in average balances of brokered deposits was partially due to an increase in average balances of other wholesale funding sources. The increase in the average cost of savings and money market deposits was primarily due to municipal deposit inflows, which tend to carry a higher cost than equivalent products for consumer or commercial clients.





Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% for the current quarter, compared to 2.96% for the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets increased $20.2 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $21.2 million during the second quarter, compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 11 basis points to 4.83%, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased two basis points to 2.57%, compared to the prior quarter. Total cost of funds was 1.94% for the current quarter, compared to 1.92% for the prior quarter, an increase of two basis points.







Provision for Credit Losses:







Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, in line with the prior quarter. The provision was largely due to growth in commercial loan balances and changes in model inputs, including FOMC forecasts for increased unemployment and a decline in GDP growth, as well as declines in modeled prepayment speeds. A majority of loan balances charged-off in the second quarter related to loans that carried full specific allocations in the Corporation's allowance for credit losses, and therefore did not affect the provision for credit losses for the quarter. Charge-offs on loans which did not carry specific allocations were comparable to the prior quarter.







Non-Interest Income:







The Corporation recognized a pre-tax loss of $17.5 million on the sale of a portion of its available for sale securities portfolio in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in overall negative non-interest income of $10.7 million for the quarter, compared to positive non-interest income of $5.9 million for the prior quarter. Recurring non-interest income (see Non-GAAP reconciliations), which excludes the loss on the sale of available for sale securities and the gain on the sale of a previous branch property, increased $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter, driven by an increase in the change in fair value of equity investments of $0.2 million.





The loss recognized on the sale of available for sale securities was a major component of the Corporation's strategic balance sheet repositioning, where proceeds from the sale of securities are largely expected to be used to pay off more expensive wholesale funding liabilities later in 2025 and fund future loan growth. The pre-tax loss of $17.5 million represents 7.1% of the book value of securities sold as of the transaction date. The composition of securities sold included all the Corporation's U.S. Treasury and SBA pooled-loan securities, as well as portions of the Corporation's mortgage-backed securities and municipal bond portfolios. The weighted average book yield and weighted average life of securities sold were approximately 2.1% and three years, respectively, while the weighted average book yield and weighted average life of securities remaining were approximately 2.0% and seven years, respectively.





The Corporation also recognized a gain of $0.6 million on the sale of its previously disclosed held for sale branch property in Ithaca, New York. As previously disclosed all operations of the branch, formerly known as the "Ithaca Station" branch, were consolidated into a nearby branch in Ithaca in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the change in fair value of equity investments was largely due to an increase in the market value of the Corporation's deferred compensation plan, due to improvements in financial markets during the current quarter.







Non-Interest Expense:







Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.8 million, compared to $16.9 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.9 million, or 5.3%, driven by increases of $0.4 million in salaries and wages, $0.2 million in pension and other employee benefits, and $0.2 million in professional services.





Salaries and wages increased largely due to an increase in full-time equivalent employees compared to the prior quarter, including additional staffing in the Western New York Canal Bank division and temporary summer employees, as well as an increase in salary expense attributable to the increase in the market value of the Corporation's deferred compensation plan. Pension and other employee benefits increased primarily due to an increase in employee healthcare-related expenses, compared to the prior quarter. Professional services increased largely due to tax services related to the Corporation's Wealth Management Group, compared to the prior quarter.







Income Tax Expense:







Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2025 was a tax benefit of $2.4 million, compared to income tax expense of $1.7 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to the net loss on the Corporation's sale of available for sale securities in the second quarter of 2025.









2nd









Quarter









2025









vs









2nd









Quarter









2024











Net Interest Income:







Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $20.8 million, compared to $17.8 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $3.0 million, or 16.9%, driven by increases of $1.9 million in interest income on loans and $0.5 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits, and a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense on deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in interest income on taxable securities.





Interest income on loans increased largely due to an increase of $98.7 million in average balances of total loans compared to the same period in the prior year, as well as an increase of nine basis points in the average yield on total loans compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in average balances of total loans was concentrated in commercial loans, which grew by $129.2 million compared to the same period in the prior year, largely comprised of growth in commercial real estate balances, particularly in the Bank's Capital region and Western New York markets. The average yield on commercial loans decreased one basis point compared to the same period in the prior year, largely due to declines in benchmark interest rates on existing loans and the lower market interest rate environment on new originations.





Average balances of residential mortgage loans increased $2.9 million while the average yield on residential mortgage loans increased 37 basis points, each compared to the same period in the prior year. Mortgage origination activity increased in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, however overall origination volumes continue to trail levels experienced in recent years. The increase in the average yield on residential mortgages was partially driven by a shift in portfolio composition toward variable rate and construction-to-permanent mortgages, which are currently higher-yielding than fixed rate mortgages. Average balances of consumer loans decreased $33.3 million while the average yield on consumer loans increased 25 basis points, each compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in average balances was mainly due to a decrease in indirect auto origination activity, and normal portfolio turnover, as the Bank prioritized funding other types of lending over the past year. The increase in the average yield on consumer loans was primarily due to portfolio turnover in the indirect auto portfolio as older, lower-yielding balances were replaced by higher-yielding balances.





Interest income on interest-earning deposits increased mainly due to an increase of $45.9 million in average balances of interest-earning deposits, despite a decrease of 42 basis points in the average yield on interest-earning deposits, each compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in average balances was largely due to proceeds from the Corporation's sale of available for sale securities in the second quarter of 2025 being held as deposits at the FRBNY in advance of $155.0 million in wholesale funding maturing early in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the average yield on interest-earning deposits was largely due to a decrease in the Federal Funds Target Range Upper Limit of 100 basis points between the second quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025. Deposits held at the FRBNY receive interest at a rate 10 basis points below the Federal Funds Upper Limit.





Interest expense on deposits decreased primarily due to a decrease of 79 basis points in the average cost of customer time deposits, as well as a decrease of 106 basis points in the average cost of brokered deposits, each compared to the same period in the prior year, resulting in a decrease of 83 basis points in the average cost of total time deposits. The decrease in the cost of customer time deposits was largely due to changes in offered terms on CD campaigns, including a shift towards shorter duration products, while the decrease in the average cost of brokered deposits was largely due to the declining market interest rate environment, which the Corporation was able to take advantage of by primarily utilizing brokered deposits with original durations of three months or less. Average balances of customer time deposits comprised 21.3% of total average deposits for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 21.9% for the second quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the decrease in interest expense on deposits were decreases of 28 basis points and seven basis points in the average cost of interest-bearing demand deposits and savings and money market deposits, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year. Combined, these decreases resulted in a decrease of 41 basis points in the total average cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the same period in the prior year, from 2.86% in the second quarter of 2024 to 2.45% in the second quarter of 2025. The deposit beta on total deposits was 28% between these two periods.





Interest income on taxable securities decreased largely due to a decrease of $86.6 million in average balances of taxable securities, as well as a decrease of 21 basis points in the average yield on taxable securities, both compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in average balances was mainly attributable to $57.2 million in paydowns and maturities of available for sale securities between the second quarters of 2024 and 2025, as well as $245.5 million in sales of available for sale securities during the second quarter of 2025 as part of the Corporation's balance sheet repositioning efforts. The decrease in the average yield on taxable securities was mainly attributable to decreases in interest rates earned on variable rate securities such as SBA loan pooled securities between the second quarters of 2024 and 2025, as well as the average yield of securities sold in the second quarter 2025 being higher than the overall average yield on the portfolio at the time of the sale.





Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.66% for the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $50.5 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $45.8 million, compared to the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased fourteen basis points to 4.83%, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 37 basis points to 2.57%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Total cost of funds was 1.94% for the current quarter, compared to 2.20% for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 26 basis points.







Provision





for Credit Losses:







Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.2 million. The increase was largely due to stronger loan growth in the second quarter of 2025, which totaled $34.8 million, compared to the same period in the prior year, as well as changes in the FOMC's projections for increased unemployment and a decline in GDP growth during the second quarter of 2025, compared to relatively stable projections during the second quarter of 2024.







Non-Interest Income:







The Corporation recognized a pre-tax loss of $17.5 million on the sale of a portion of its available for sale securities portfolio in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in overall negative non-interest income of $10.7 million for the quarter, compared to positive non-interest income of $5.6 million for the same period in the prior year. Recurring non-interest income (see Non-GAAP reconciliations), which excludes the loss on the sale of available for sale securities and the gain on the sale of a previous branch property, increased $0.6 million compared to the same period in the prior year, driven by increases of $0.2 million in service charges on deposits and $0.1 million in each of wealth management group fee income and change in fair value of equity investments.





As previously mentioned in the quarter over quarter comparison, the $17.5 million loss recognized on the sale of available for sale securities was a major component of the Corporation's balance sheet repositioning. Additionally, the $0.6 million gain on the sale of a previous branch property was part of ongoing rationalization of the Bank's physical distribution network. Both the increase in service charges on deposits and wealth management group fee income were largely attributable to fee schedule increases implemented in the second half of 2024. Wealth management group fee income also benefited from positive changes in financial markets during the second quarter of 2025, which was also the primary driver in the change in fair value of equity investments, resulting in an increase in the market value of assets held for the Corporation's deferred compensation plan.







Non-Interest Expense:







Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.8 million, compared to $16.2 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.6 million, or 9.9%, driven by increases of $0.8 million in salaries and wages, $0.3 million in data processing, and $0.2 million in professional services.





Salaries and wages increased largely due to an increase in base salaries, including merit-based increases and additional staffing for the Corporation's Western New York regional banking center. The increase in data processing was primarily due to an increase in core service provider expenses and additional expenses related to Canal Bank operations in Western New York. The increase in professional services was mainly due to an increase in consulting expenses, partially attributable to results-based fees related to the Corporation's implementation of fee schedule increases in 2024.







Income Tax Expense:







Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2025 was a tax benefit of $2.4 million, compared to income tax expense of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $3.7 million. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to the net loss on the Corporation's sale of available for sale securities in the second quarter of 2025.









Asset Quality









Non-performing loans totaled $8.2 million as of June 30, 2025, or 0.39% of total loans, compared to $9.0 million, or 0.43% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in non-performing loans was largely due to paydown and charge-off activity in the first half of 2025. There were $1.4 million in paydowns on and payoffs of non-performing commercial loans in the first half of 2025, including the payoff of a $1.0 million non-performing multifamily commercial mortgage. Additionally, $0.8 million in non-performing commercial and industrial loan balances were charged-off in the first half of 2025. These decreases were partially offset by $0.3 million in commercial loan balances added to non-performing loans in the first half of 2025. Retail non-performing loans increased $0.7 million compared to December 31, 2024, largely concentrated in home equity and indirect auto loans. Approximately half of the total increase in non-performing retail loans related to one well-secured first lien home equity loan which was placed into nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2025. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans, other real estate owned, and repossessed vehicles, were $8.4 million, or 0.30% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, compared to $9.6 million, or 0.35% of total assets as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in non-performing assets was largely due to a decrease in non-performing loans. Other real estate owned decreased to $0.1 million as of June 30, 2025 from $0.4 million as of December 31, 2024, and was comprised of only one property as of June 30, 2025, while repossessed vehicles were $0.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.





Total loan delinquencies as of June 30, 2025 decreased compared to December 31, 2024, primarily driven by a decrease in commercial loan delinquencies. As of June 30, 2025, there were less than $0.1 million in performing commercial loan balances considered to be delinquent, compared to $3.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs to total average loans for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.19%, compared to 0.05% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 14 basis points. Net charge-offs experienced in the second quarter of 2025 included a $0.7 million charge-off on an unsecured commercial and industrial loan which had previously carried a full allocation in the allowance for credit losses, as well as an unrelated $0.1 million partial charge-off on another commercial and industrial loan which also carried a specific allocation in the allowance for credit losses. Annualized net commercial charge-offs represented 0.20% of average balances for the second quarter of 2025. Consumer loan net charge-offs continues to be concentrated in indirect auto loans, with annualized consumer charge-offs representing 0.35% of average balances for the second quarter of 2025. Residential mortgages had an immaterial net recovery rate for the second quarter of 2025. Annualized net-charge offs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were 0.12% of total average loan balances, compared to net charge-offs of 0.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of seven basis points, largely due to the $0.7 million commercial and industrial charge-off in the second quarter of 2025.





The allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.7 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $21.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a component of other liabilities, was $0.5 million as of June 30, 2025 and $0.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was partially attributable to the annual review and update to loss drivers used in the Bank's CECL model, which resulted in higher baseline loss rates for most of the Bank's portfolio segments. Also contributing to the increase in the allowance was year-to-date net loan growth and deterioration in FOMC forecasted data points used in modeling for national unemployment and GDP growth. Forecasts for year-end 2025 GDP growth decreased 70 basis points compared to December 31, 2024, while forecasts for year-end 2025 unemployment increased 20 basis points compared to December 31, 2024. Partially offsetting the overall increase in the allowance was a $0.8 million decrease in allowance allocations for individually analyzed loans, due to commercial net charge-offs in the first half of 2025. Provision for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loan balances was 0.05% for both the second quarter of 2025 and for the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.06% as of June 30, 2025 and 1.03% as of December 31, 2024 while the allowance for credit losses on loans was 275.16% of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025 and 238.87% as of December 31, 2024.









Balance Sheet Activity









Total assets were $2.852 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.776 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $76.3 million, or 2.7%. This increase was driven by increases of $273.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $61.0 million in loans, net of deferred origination fees and costs, partially offset by decreases of $244.1 million in securities available for sale and $11.0 million in accrued interest receivable and other assets.





Cash and cash equivalents increased largely due to proceeds of $227.3 million from the Corporation's sale of available for sale securities in the second quarter of 2025. Cash balances as of June 30, 2025 were held almost entirely at the FRBNY and the Corporation utilized a portion of these proceeds to pay off wholesale funding which matured early in the third quarter of 2025. An increase of $72.1 million in total deposits, primarily due to inflows of municipal deposits, and proceeds from the Corporation's issuance of subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2025, also contributed to the increase in cash and cash equivalents balances.





Loans, net of deferred origination fees and costs increased mainly due to growth in commercial real estate balances. Total commercial loan balances increased $75.5 million, or 5.0%, compared to prior year-end, comprised of an increase of $80.5 million in commercial real estate balances, partially offset by a decrease of $5.0 million in commercial and industrial balances. Year-to-date commercial loan growth was relatively evenly distributed between the Bank's Capital Bank and Canal Bank divisions in the Albany and Buffalo markets, respectively. Residential mortgages increased $3.2 million, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year-end, with overall year-to-date origination activity as of June 30, 2025 increasing compared to the same period in the prior year. Consumer loans decreased $17.7 million, or 6.3%, compared to the prior-year end, largely due to lower levels of indirect auto loan origination activity, and a relatively fast turnover rate in the portfolio, however origination activity increased toward the end of the second quarter as a result of a decrease in interest rates offered in the indirect lending program.





Securities available for sale decreased primarily due to the Corporation's ongoing strategic balance sheet repositioning, which included the sale of available for sale securities with a market value totaling $227.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. The sale of securities included the Corporation's entire portfolio of U.S Treasury and SBA pooled-loan securities, as well as portions of the mortgage-backed securities and municipal bonds portfolios. Year-to-date net paydowns and maturities on available for sale securities totaled $28.3 million, largely on mortgage-backed and SBA pooled-loan securities. Partially offsetting the overall decrease in the available for sale securities portfolio was an increase of $12.6 million in the fair value of securities, mainly due to favorable changes in interest rates compared to December 31, 2024. Accrued interest receivable and other assets decreased largely due to a decrease in the fair value of interest rate swap assets, due to changes in interest rates.





Total liabilities were $2.618 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.561 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $56.7 million, or 2.2%. This increase was driven by increases of $72.1 million in total deposits and $44.1 million in subordinated debt, net of deferred issuance costs, partially offset by decreases of $54.3 million in advances and other debt and $5.0 million in accrued interest payable and other liabilities.





Total deposits increased $72.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to the prior year-end, largely due to increases of $44.6 million in money market deposits and $41.6 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. Increases in these deposit types were primarily attributable to seasonal inflows of municipal deposits. Total time deposits decreased $5.4 million, consisting of a decrease of $13.3 million in customer time deposits partially offset by an increase of $7.8 million in brokered deposits. The decrease in customer time deposits was partially due to the maturity of previous CD campaign offerings which were not renewed. The Bank has continued to focus on shorter-duration CD campaigns, such as six and 15-month offerings, while also introducing a 36-month option in 2025 to broaden its product offerings. All of the Corporation's brokered deposits matured in early July 2025 and were paid off in full using a portion of the proceeds from the previously mentioned securities sale. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased $64.2 million from December 31, 2024. Additionally, savings deposits decreased $7.3 million while non interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $1.4 million from December 31, 2024. Non interest-bearing deposits comprised 25.3% and 26.1% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





Subordinated debt, net of deferred issuance costs, increased due to the issuance of $45.0 million in 7.75% fixed-to-floating rate notes in June 2025 in a private offering. There were $0.9 million in deferred issuance costs associated with the offering. The subordinated debt qualifies as tier 2 capital at the holding company and tier 1 capital at the Bank. Of the $45.0 million in subordinated debt issued, $37.0 million was downstreamed to the Bank, qualifying as tier 1 capital. The notes carry an original term of ten years and are redeemable by the Corporation beginning in June 2030, and beginning in June 2030 will float based on the then current Three-Month Term SOFR, plus 415 basis points. Further details regarding the offering can be found in the Corporation's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 10, 2025.





Advances and other debt decreased mainly due to increases in cash and cash equivalents and total deposits. Advances and other debt as of June 30, 2025 largely consisted of a $55.0 million two-month term advance from the FHLBNY, which matured in July 2025, whereas the composition of advances and other debt as of the prior year-end consisted primarily of FHLBNY overnight advances. The decrease in accrued interest payable and other liabilities was mainly due to a decrease in interest rate swap liabilities, due to changes in interest rates.





Total shareholders’ equity was $235.0 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $215.3 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $19.7 million, or 9.2%, driven by a decrease of $22.4 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss and partially offset by a decrease of $3.5 million in retained earnings. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was largely due to the reclassification of a portion of losses attributable to the available for sale securities portfolio into current period earnings, due to the Corporation's sale of available for sale securities in the second quarter of 2025, as well as an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale, mainly due to favorable changes in market interest rates. The decrease in retained earnings was mainly due to a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, due to the Corporation's loss on the sale of available for sale securities, and dividends declared of $3.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025.





The total equity to total assets ratio was 8.24% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 7.76% as of December 31, 2024, and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.53% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 7.02% as of December 31, 2024.



1



Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to $48.85 and $44.31, respectively, as of June 30, 2025 from $45.13 and $40.55, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.



1



The Corporation's sale of securities available for sale did not impact book value per share or tangible book value per share. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.







1



See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations









Liquidity









The Corporation uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity, and management believes it has the necessary liquidity to allow for flexibility in meeting its various operational and strategic needs. These include short-term investments, cash flow from lending and investing activities, core-deposit growth, and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits of $250,000 or greater, brokered deposits, FHLBNY overnight and term advances, and FRB advances. Borrowings may be used on a short-term basis for liquidity purposes or on a long-term basis to fund asset growth. As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents balance was $320.1 million, largely consisting of the proceeds from the Corporation's sale of a portion of the available for sale securities portfolio in the second quarter of 2025. The Corporation continues to maintain an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised of government sponsored entity mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. Although this portfolio generates interest income for the Corporation, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and capital if needed. As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation's investment in securities available for sale was $287.3 million, $74.2 million of which was not pledged as collateral. Additionally, as of June 30, 2025, the Bank's total advance line capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $170.2 million, $55.0 million of which was utilized and $115.2 million of which was available as additional borrowing capacity.





As of June 30, 2025, uninsured deposits totaled $694.3 million, or 28.1% of total deposits, including $187.4 million of municipal deposits collateralized by pledged assets, when required. As of December 31, 2024, uninsured deposits totaled $652.3 million, or 27.2% of total deposits, including $145.6 million of municipal deposits collateralized by pledged assets, when required. Due to their fluidity, the Corporation closely monitors uninsured deposit levels when considering liquidity management strategies.





As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation had brokered deposits totaling $100.0 million, all of which matured in early July 2025. As part of its strategic balance sheet repositioning, the Corporation did not replace the brokered deposits at maturity, reflecting its efforts to reduce reliance on wholesale funding sources. The Corporation may use brokered deposits in the future either as a secondary source in funding asset growth or as an additional source of liquidity in supporting ongoing operations.









Other Items









The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $2.313 billion as of June 30, 2025, including $334.0 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $2.212 billion as of December 31, 2024, including $301.9 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $101.0 million, or 4.5%. Excluding assets under management or administration for the Corporation, total market value of Wealth Management Group assets increased $69.0 million, or 3.7%, largely due to improvements in financial markets during 2025, largely concentrated in the second quarter 2025.





In April 2025, the Corporation completed the sale of its previous branch property on West Buffalo Street in Ithaca, New York, resulting in a pre-tax gain on the sale of $0.6 million. Branch operations had previously been consolidated into a nearby Ithaca branch in November 2024. The gain on the sale of this property has been excluded for the purposes of calculating certain non-GAAP metrics appearing elsewhere in this press release.





As previously announced on January 8, 2021, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Corporation may repurchase up to 250,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding shares. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As of June 30, 2025, a total of 49,184 shares of common stock at a total cost of $2.0 million were repurchased by the Corporation under its share repurchase program. No shares were repurchased in the second quarter of 2025. The weighted average cost was $40.42 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was 200,816 shares as of June 30, 2025.









About Chemung Financial Corporation









Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.9 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 30 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services, and insurance.





This press release may be found at:



www.chemungcanal.com



under Investor Relations.









Forward-Looking









Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." The Corporation cannot guarantee that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, and changes in general business and economic trends.





Information concerning these and other factors, including Risk Factors, can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



, on the Corporation's website at



http://www.chemungcanal.com



or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



























































Chemung Financial Corporation



















































Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



























































June 30,













March 31,













Dec. 31,













Sept. 30,













June 30,











(in thousands)











2025













2025













2024













2024













2024













ASSETS



















































Cash and due from financial institutions









$





35,825













$





32,087













$





26,224













$





36,247













$





23,184













Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions













284,226

















21,348

















20,811

















44,193

















47,033













Total cash and cash equivalents













320,051

















53,435

















47,035

















80,440

















70,217





























































Equity investments













3,387

















3,249

















3,235

















3,244

















3,090





























































Securities available for sale













287,335

















528,327

















531,442

















554,575

















550,927













Securities held to maturity













680

















808

















808

















657

















657













FHLB and FRB stock, at cost













6,826

















8,040

















9,117

















4,189

















5,506













Total investment securities













294,841

















537,175

















541,367

















559,421

















557,090





























































Commercial













1,591,999

















1,555,988

















1,516,525

















1,464,205

















1,445,258













Residential mortgage













278,221

















275,448

















274,979

















274,099

















271,620













Consumer













262,194

















266,200

















279,915

















290,650

















294,594













Loans, net of deferred loan fees













2,132,414

















2,097,636

















2,071,419

















2,028,954

















2,011,472













Allowance for credit losses













(22,665





)













(22,522





)













(21,388





)













(21,441





)













(21,031





)









Loans, net













2,109,749

















2,075,114

















2,050,031

















2,007,513

















1,990,441





























































Loans held for sale













2,212

















284

















—

















—

















381













Premises and equipment, net













15,438

















16,222

















16,375

















14,915

















14,731













Operating lease right-of-use assets













5,139

















5,332

















5,446

















5,637

















5,827













Goodwill













21,824

















21,824

















21,824

















21,824

















21,824













Accrued interest receivable and other assets













79,847

















84,090

















90,834

















81,221

















92,212













Total assets









$





2,852,488













$





2,796,725













$





2,776,147













$





2,774,215













$





2,755,813































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Deposits:

















































Non interest-bearing demand deposits









$





624,389













$





619,645













$





625,762













$





616,126













$





619,192













Interest-bearing demand deposits













348,169

















339,790

















306,536

















349,383

















328,370













Money market deposits













639,706

















625,505

















595,123

















630,870

















613,131













Savings deposits













238,228

















249,541

















245,550

















242,911

















248,528













Time deposits













618,470

















598,915

















623,912

















611,831

















606,700













Total deposits













2,468,962

















2,433,396

















2,396,883

















2,451,121

















2,415,921





























































Advances and other debt













58,616

















88,701

















112,889

















53,757

















83,835













Subordinated debt, net of deferred issuance costs













44,146

















—

















—

















—

















—













Operating lease liabilities













5,319

















5,516

















5,629

















5,820

















6,009













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













40,479

















40,806

















45,437

















42,863

















48,826













Total liabilities













2,617,522

















2,568,419

















2,560,838

















2,553,561

















2,554,591































































Shareholders' equity



















































Common stock













53

















53

















53

















53

















53













Additional paid-in capital













48,502

















48,157

















48,783

















48,457

















48,102













Retained earnings













244,211

















252,195

















247,705

















243,266

















239,021













Treasury stock, at cost













(15,095





)













(15,180





)













(16,167





)













(15,987





)













(16,043





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(42,705





)













(56,919





)













(65,065





)













(55,135





)













(69,911





)









Total shareholders' equity













234,966

















228,306

















215,309

















220,654

















201,222













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





2,852,488













$





2,796,725













$





2,776,147













$





2,774,215













$





2,755,813





























































Period-end shares outstanding













4,810

















4,807

















4,771

















4,774

















4,772



















































































































Chemung Financial Corporation



























































Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



































































Three Months Ended









June 30,





















Percent





















Six Months Ended









June 30,





















Percent



















(in thousands, except per share data)











2025













2024













Change

















2025













2024













Change

















Interest and dividend income:



























































Loans, including fees









$





29,435













$





27,514

















7.0













$





57,534













$





54,712

















5.2













Taxable securities













2,530

















3,251

















(22.2





)













5,553

















6,808

















(18.4





)









Tax exempt securities













214

















254

















(15.7





)













465

















512

















(9.2





)









Interest-earning deposits













855

















367

















133.0

















1,180

















573

















105.9













Total interest and dividend income













33,034

















31,386

















5.3

















64,732

















62,605

















3.4







































































Interest expense:



























































Deposits













11,076

















12,711

















(12.9





)













22,232

















24,856

















(10.6





)









Borrowed funds













1,150

















914

















25.8

















1,875

















1,899

















(1.3





)









Total interest expense













12,226

















13,625

















(10.3





)













24,107

















26,755

















(9.9





)

































































Net interest income













20,808

















17,761

















17.2

















40,625

















35,850

















13.3













Provision (credit) for credit losses













1,145

















879

















30.3

















2,237

















(1,161





)













292.7













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













19,663

















16,882

















16.5

















38,388

















37,011

















3.7







































































Non-interest income:



























































Wealth management group fee income













2,993

















2,860

















4.7

















5,860

















5,563

















5.3













Service charges on deposit accounts













1,114

















964

















15.6

















2,234

















1,913

















16.8













Interchange revenue from debit card transactions













1,110

















1,141

















(2.7





)













2,147

















2,204

















(2.6





)









Net gains (losses) on securities transactions













(17,498





)













—

















N/M

















(17,498





)













—

















N/M













Change in fair value of equity investments













108

















14

















N/M

















61

















115

















(47.0





)









Net gains on sales of loans held for sale













51

















39

















30.8

















91

















71

















28.2













Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned













3

















(3





)













200.0

















(8





)













(3





)













(166.7





)









Income from bank owned life insurance













8

















10

















(20.0





)













16

















19

















(15.8





)









Other













1,406

















573

















145.4

















2,281

















1,373

















66.1













Total non-interest income













(10,705





)













5,598

















(291.2





)













(4,816





)













11,255

















(142.8





)



































































Non-interest expense:



























































Salaries and wages













7,579

















6,823

















11.1

















14,788

















13,839

















6.9













Pension and other employee benefits













2,112

















2,078

















1.6

















4,034

















4,160

















(3.0





)









Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits













(113





)













(232





)













51.3

















(226





)













(464





)













51.3













Net occupancy













1,431

















1,445

















(1.0





)













2,964

















2,938

















0.9













Furniture and equipment













455

















397

















14.6

















828

















795

















4.2













Data processing













2,563

















2,297

















11.6

















5,097

















4,870

















4.7













Professional services













805

















558

















44.3

















1,443

















1,117

















29.2













Marketing and advertising













351

















388

















(9.5





)













690

















733

















(5.9





)









Other real estate owned expense













3

















12

















(75.0





)













14

















61

















(77.0





)









FDIC insurance













434

















516

















(15.9





)













873

















1,093

















(20.1





)









Loan expense













296

















200

















48.0

















574

















455

















26.2













Other













1,853

















1,737

















6.7

















3,617

















3,320

















8.9













Total non-interest expense













17,769

















16,219

















9.6

















34,696

















32,917

















5.4





















































































































Income before income tax expense













(8,811





)













6,261

















(240.7





)













(1,124





)













15,349

















(107.3





)









Income tax expense













(2,359





)













1,274

















(285.2





)













(695





)













3,312

















(121.0





)









Net income









$





(6,452





)









$





4,987

















(229.4





)









$





(429





)









$





12,037

















(103.6





)

































































Basic and diluted earnings per share









$





(1.35





)









$





1.05





















$





(0.09





)









$





2.53





















Cash dividends declared per share









$





0.32













$





0.31





















$





0.64













$





0.62





















Average basic and diluted shares outstanding













4,808

















4,770

























4,798

















4,767





































































































































N/M - Not Meaningful































































































































Chemung Financial Corporation













As of or for the Three Months Ended













As of or for the









Six Months Ended





















Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)













June 30,













March 31,













Dec. 31,













Sept. 30,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,











(in thousands, except per share data)











2025













2025













2024













2024













2024













2025













2024













RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



































































Interest income









$





33,034













$





31,698













$





32,597













$





32,362













$





31,386













$





64,732













$





62,605













Interest expense













12,226

















11,881

















12,776

















13,974

















13,625

















24,107

















26,755













Net interest income













20,808

















19,817

















19,821

















18,388

















17,761

















40,625

















35,850













Provision (credit) for credit losses













1,145

















1,092

















551

















564

















879

















2,237

















(1,161





)









Net interest income after provision for credit losses













19,663

















18,725

















19,270

















17,824

















16,882

















38,388

















37,011













Non-interest income













(10,705





)













5,889

















6,056

















5,919

















5,598

















(4,816





)













11,255













Non-interest expense













17,769

















16,927

















17,823

















16,510

















16,219

















34,696

















32,917













Income before income tax expense













(8,811





)













7,687

















7,503

















7,233

















6,261

















(1,124





)













15,349













Income tax expense













(2,359





)













1,664

















1,589

















1,513

















1,274

















(695





)













3,312













Net income









$





(6,452





)









$





6,023













$





5,914













$





5,720













$





4,987













$





(429





)









$





12,037





































































































































Basic and diluted earnings per share









$





(1.35





)









$





1.26













$





1.24













$





1.19













$





1.05













$





(0.09





)









$





2.53













Average basic and diluted shares outstanding













4,808

















4,791

















4,774

















4,773

















4,770

















4,798

















4,767















PERFORMANCE RATIOS



































































Return on average assets













(0.92





%)













0.88





%













0.85





%













0.83





%













0.73





%













(0.03





%)













0.89





%









Return on average equity













(11.29





%)













10.96





%













10.73





%













10.81





%













10.27





%













(0.38





%)













12.37





%









Return on average tangible equity (a)













(12.48





%)













12.15





%













11.92





%













12.07





%













11.56





%













(0.42





%)













13.93





%









Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (e)













175.88





%













65.85





%













68.88





%













67.92





%













69.43





%













96.89





%













69.88





%









Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a)













65.69





%













65.64





%













68.64





%













67.69





%













69.19





%













65.67





%













69.64





%









Non-interest expense to average assets













2.54





%













2.47





%













2.57





%













2.39





%













2.38





%













2.50





%













2.42





%









Loans to deposits













86.37





%













86.20





%













86.42





%













82.78





%













83.26





%













86.37





%













83.26





%











YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent



























































































































Yield on loans













5.61





%













5.49





%













5.61





%













5.65





%













5.52





%













5.55





%













5.51





%









Yield on investments













2.27





%













2.26





%













2.29





%













2.21





%













2.27





%













2.26





%













2.31





%









Yield on interest-earning assets













4.83





%













4.72





%













4.79





%













4.78





%













4.69





%













4.78





%













4.69





%









Cost of interest-bearing deposits













2.45





%













2.48





%













2.67





%













2.88





%













2.86





%













2.47





%













2.80





%









Cost of borrowings













4.90





%













4.54





%













4.74





%













5.08





%













5.04





%













4.76





%













5.10





%









Cost of interest-bearing liabilities













2.57





%













2.55





%













2.73





%













2.97





%













2.94





%













2.56





%













2.90





%









Cost of funds













1.94





%













1.92





%













2.04





%













2.24





%













2.20





%













1.93





%













2.16





%









Interest rate spread













2.26





%













2.17





%













2.06





%













1.81





%













1.75





%













2.22





%













1.79





%









Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent













3.05





%













2.96





%













2.92





%













2.72





%













2.66





%













3.00





%













2.69





%











CAPITAL



























































































































Total equity to total assets at end of period













8.24





%













8.16





%













7.76





%













7.95





%













7.30





%













8.24





%













7.30





%









Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a)













7.53





%













7.44





%













7.02





%













7.22





%













6.56





%













7.53





%













6.56





%









Book value per share









$





48.85













$





47.49













$





45.13













$





46.22













$





42.17













$





48.85













$





42.17













Tangible book value per share (a)













44.31

















42.95

















40.55

















41.65

















37.59

















44.31

















37.59













Period-end market value per share













48.47

















47.57

















48.81

















48.02

















48.00

















48.47

















48.00













Dividends declared per share













0.32

















0.32

















0.31

















0.31

















0.31

















0.64

















0.62















AVERAGE BALANCES



























































































































Loans and loans held for sale (b)









$





2,108,557













$





2,077,739













$





2,046,270













$





2,020,280













$





2,009,823













$





2,093,233













$





1,999,504













Interest-earning assets













2,749,856

















2,729,661

















2,711,995

















2,699,968

















2,699,402

















2,739,813

















2,690,230













Total assets













2,802,226

















2,784,414

















2,761,875

















2,751,392

















2,740,967

















2,793,369

















2,732,679













Deposits













2,432,713

















2,445,597

















2,446,662

















2,410,735

















2,419,169

















2,439,119

















2,410,692













Total equity













229,161

















222,802

















219,254

















210,421

















195,375

















225,999

















195,618













Tangible equity (a)













207,337

















200,978

















197,430

















188,597

















173,551

















204,175

















173,794















ASSET QUALITY



























































































































Net charge-offs









$





992













$





262













$





594













$





78













$





306













$





1,254













$





488













Non-performing loans (c)













8,237

















9,881

















8,954

















10,545

















8,195

















8,237

















8,195













Non-performing assets (d)













8,447

















10,282

















9,606

















11,134

















8,872

















8,447

















8,872













Allowance for credit losses













22,665

















22,522

















21,388

















21,441

















21,031

















22,665

















21,031













Annualized net charge-offs to average loans













0.19





%













0.05





%













0.12





%













0.02





%













0.06





%













0.12





%













0.05





%









Non-performing loans to total loans













0.39





%













0.47





%













0.43





%













0.52





%













0.41





%













0.39





%













0.41





%









Non-performing assets to total assets













0.30





%













0.37





%













0.35





%













0.40





%













0.32





%













0.30





%













0.32





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans













1.06





%













1.07





%













1.03





%













1.06





%













1.05





%













1.06





%













1.05





%









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans













275.16





%













227.93





%













238.87





%













203.33





%













256.63





%













275.16





%













256.63





%



































































































































(a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





















(b) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for credit losses.





















(c) Non-performing loans include nonaccrual loans only.





















(d) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned and repossessed vehicles.





















(e) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.

























































































































































Chemung Financial Corporation











Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)



































































































Three Months Ended









June 30, 2025













Three Months Ended









June 30, 2024













Three Months Ended









June 30, 2025





vs.





2024











(in thousands)











Average





Balance













Interest













Yield /





Rate













Average





Balance













Interest













Yield /





Rate













Total





Change













Due to





Volume













Due to





Rate



























































































Interest-earning assets:

















































































Commercial loans









$





1,568,239













$





22,909

















5.86





%









$





1,439,085













$





21,005

















5.87





%









$





1,904













$





1,939













$





(35





)









Residential mortgage loans













276,391

















2,847

















4.13





%













273,482

















2,569

















3.76





%













278

















27

















251













Consumer loans













263,927

















3,727

















5.66





%













297,256

















3,996

















5.41





%













(269





)













(453





)













184













Taxable securities













533,573

















2,533

















1.90





%













620,201

















3,254

















2.11





%













(721





)













(421





)













(300





)









Tax-exempt securities













31,967

















239

















3.00





%













39,567

















276

















2.81





%













(37





)













(55





)













18













Interest-earning deposits













75,759

















855

















4.53





%













29,811

















367

















4.95





%













488

















521

















(33





)









Total interest-earning assets













2,749,856

















33,110

















4.83





%













2,699,402

















31,467

















4.69





%













1,643

















1,558

















85





























































































Non interest-earning assets:

















































































Cash and due from banks













25,005

































25,054





















































Other assets













49,911

































37,120





















































Allowance for credit losses













(22,546





)





























(20,609





)

















































Total assets









$





2,802,226





























$





2,740,967





































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Interest-bearing checking









$





334,957













$





1,297

















1.55





%









$





305,620













$





1,391

















1.83





%









$





(94





)









$





128













$





(222





)









Savings and money market













867,723

















4,237

















1.96





%













854,456

















4,317

















2.03





%













(80





)













68

















(148





)









Time deposits













519,181

















4,536

















3.50





%













529,063

















5,643

















4.29





%













(1,107





)













(102





)













(1,005





)









Brokered deposits













92,826

















1,006

















4.35





%













101,182

















1,360

















5.41





%













(354





)













(105





)













(249





)









FHLBNY overnight advances













4,381

















50

















4.58





%













10,824

















151

















5.52





%













(101





)













(79





)













(22





)









Term advances and other debt













79,413

















893

















4.51





%













61,809

















763

















4.96





%













130

















204

















(74





)









Subordinated debt













10,254

















207

















8.10





%













—

















—













N/A













207

















207

















—













Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,908,735

















12,226

















2.57





%













1,862,954

















13,625

















2.94





%













(1,399





)













321

















(1,720





)

























































































Non interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Demand deposits













618,026

































628,848





















































Other liabilities













46,304

































53,790





















































Total liabilities













2,573,065

































2,545,592





















































Shareholders' equity













229,161

































195,375





















































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





2,802,226





























$





2,740,967





































































































































Fully taxable equivalent net interest income





















20,884

































17,842





















$





3,042













$





1,237













$





1,805













Net interest rate spread (1)





























2.26





%





























1.75





%

































Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)





























3.05





%





























2.66





%

































Taxable equivalent adjustment





















(76





)





























(81





)









































Net interest income

















$





20,808





























$





17,761































































































































(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.













(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

































Chemung Financial Corporation











Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)



































































































Six Months Ended









June 30, 2025













Six Months Ended









June 30, 2024













Six Months Ended









June 30, 2025





vs.





2024





















Average





Balance













Interest













Yield /





Rate













Average





Balance













Interest













Yield /





Rate













Total





Change













Due to





Volume













Due to





Rate











(in thousands)

















































































Interest-earning assets:

















































































Commercial loans









$





1,548,741













$





44,605

















5.81





%









$





1,423,018













$





41,647

















5.89





%









$





2,958













$





3,543













$





(585





)









Residential mortgage loans













275,960

















5,548

















4.05





%













275,571

















5,166

















3.75





%













382

















6

















376













Consumer loans













268,532

















7,478

















5.62





%













300,915

















8,012

















5.35





%













(534





)













(912





)













378













Taxable securities













558,952

















5,559

















2.01





%













626,747

















6,814

















2.19





%













(1,255





)













(713





)













(542





)









Tax-exempt securities













34,846

















518

















3.00





%













39,916

















558

















2.81





%













(40





)













(76





)













36













Interest-earning deposits













52,782

















1,180

















4.51





%













24,063

















573

















4.79





%













607

















642

















(35





)









Total interest-earning assets













2,739,813

















64,888

















4.78





%













2,690,230

















62,770

















4.69





%













2,118

















2,490

















(372





)

























































































Non interest-earning assets:

















































































Cash and due from banks













25,527

































25,154





















































Other assets













50,083

































38,893





















































Allowance for credit losses













(22,054





)





























(21,598





)

















































Total assets









$





2,793,369





























$





2,732,679





































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Interest-bearing checking









$





335,556













$





2,601

















1.56





%









$





306,758













$





2,725

















1.79





%









$





(124





)









$





243













$





(367





)









Savings and money market













863,354

















8,103

















1.89





%













859,785

















8,583

















2.01





%













(480





)













36

















(516





)









Time deposits













517,045

















9,239

















3.60





%













505,512

















10,547

















4.20





%













(1,308





)













234

















(1,542





)









Brokered deposits













102,777

















2,289

















4.49





%













111,295

















3,001

















5.42





%













(712





)













(220





)













(492





)









FHLBNY overnight advances













12,535

















285

















4.58





%













22,849

















639

















5.53





%













(354





)













(256





)













(98





)









Term advances and other debt













61,780

















1,383

















4.51





%













51,638

















1,260

















4.91





%













123

















231

















(108





)









Subordinated debt













5,155

















207

















8.10





%













—

















—













N/A













207

















207

















—













Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,898,202

















24,107

















2.56





%













1,857,837

















26,755

















2.90





%













(2,648





)













475

















(3,123





)

























































































Non interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Demand deposits













620,387

































627,342





















































Other liabilities













48,781

































51,882





















































Total liabilities













2,567,370

































2,537,061





















































Shareholders' equity













225,999

































195,618





















































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





2,793,369





























$





2,732,679





































































































































Fully taxable equivalent net interest income





















40,781

































36,015





















$





4,766













$





2,015













$





2,751













Net interest rate spread (1)





























2.22





%





























1.79





%

































Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)





























3.00





%





























2.69





%

































Taxable equivalent adjustment





















(156





)





























(165





)









































Net interest income

















$





40,625





























$





35,850





























































































































(1)



Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.











(2)



Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

































Chemung Financial Corporation











Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)



































































































Three Months Ended









June 30, 2025













Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025













Three Months Ended









June 30, 2025





vs.





March 31, 2025





















Average





Balance













Interest













Yield /





Rate













Average





Balance













Interest













Yield /





Rate













Total





Change













Due to





Volume













Due to





Rate











(in thousands)

















































































Interest-earning assets:

















































































Commercial loans









$





1,568,239













$





22,909

















5.86





%









$





1,529,028













$





21,696

















5.75





%









$





1,213













$





695













$





518













Residential mortgage loans













276,391

















2,847

















4.13





%













275,524

















2,701

















3.98





%













146

















12

















134













Consumer loans













263,927

















3,727

















5.66





%













273,187

















3,751

















5.57





%













(24





)













(99





)













75













Taxable securities













533,573

















2,533

















1.90





%













584,614

















3,026

















2.10





%













(493





)













(235





)













(258





)









Tax-exempt securities













31,967

















239

















3.00





%













37,758

















279

















3.00





%













(40





)













(40





)













—













Interest-earning deposits













75,759

















855

















4.53





%













29,550

















325

















4.46





%













530

















525

















5













Total interest-earning assets













2,749,856

















33,110

















4.83





%













2,729,661

















31,778

















4.72





%













1,332

















858

















474





























































































Non interest-earning assets:

















































































Cash and due from banks













25,005

































26,055





















































Other assets













49,911

































50,256





















































Allowance for credit losses













(22,546





)





























(21,558





)

















































Total assets









$





2,802,226





























$





2,784,414





































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Interest-bearing checking









$





334,957













$





1,297

















1.55





%









$





336,162













$





1,303

















1.57





%









$





(6





)









$





(1





)









$





(5





)









Savings and money market













867,723

















4,237

















1.96





%













858,937

















3,866

















1.83





%













371

















47

















324













Time deposits













519,181

















4,536

















3.50





%













514,884

















4,704

















3.71





%













(168





)













48

















(216





)









Brokered deposits













92,826

















1,006

















4.35





%













112,840

















1,283

















4.61





%













(277





)













(210





)













(67





)









FHLBNY overnight advances













4,381

















50

















4.58





%













20,781

















236

















4.61





%













(186





)













(184





)













(2





)









Term advances and other debt













79,413

















893

















4.51





%













43,950

















489

















4.51





%













404

















404

















—













Subordinated debt













10,254

















207

















8.10





%













—

















—













N/A













207

















207

















—













Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,908,735

















12,226

















2.57





%













1,887,554

















11,881

















2.55





%













345

















311

















34





























































































Non interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Demand deposits













618,026

































622,774





















































Other liabilities













46,304

































51,284





















































Total liabilities













2,573,065

































2,561,612





















































Shareholders' equity













229,161

































222,802





















































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





2,802,226





























$





2,784,414





































































































































Fully taxable equivalent net interest income





















20,884

































19,897





















$





987













$





547













$





440













Net interest rate spread (1)





























2.26





%





























2.17





%

































Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)





























3.05





%





























2.96





%

































Taxable equivalent adjustment





















(76





)





























(80





)









































Net interest income

















$





20,808





























$





19,817





























































































































(1)



Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.











(2)



Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





















Chemung Financial Corporation







GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)





The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.





In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.





The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.







Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.



























































As of or for the





















As of or for the Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















June 30,













March 31,













Dec. 31,













Sept. 30,













June 30,













June 30,













June 30,











(in thousands, except ratio data)











2025













2025













2024













2024













2024













2025













2024













NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT



































































Net interest income (GAAP)









$20,808













$19,817













$19,821













$18,388













$17,761













$40,625













$35,850













Fully taxable equivalent adjustment













76

















80

















88

















83

















81

















156

















165













Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)









$20,884













$19,897













$19,909













$18,471













$17,842













$40,781













$36,015













































































Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)









$2,749,856













$2,729,661













$2,711,995













$2,699,968













$2,699,402













$2,739,813













$2,690,230













































































Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)













3.05





%













2.96





%













2.92





%













2.72





%













2.66





%













3.00





%













2.69





%



































































































































Efficiency Ratio







The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

