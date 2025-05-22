Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32 per Share

Chemung Financial Corporation announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable July 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Chemung Financial Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, which will be paid to shareholders on July 1, 2025, to those on record as of June 17, 2025. Headquartered in Elmira, New York, Chemung Financial is a $2.8 billion financial services holding company, operating 30 offices through its main subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, the oldest locally-owned community bank in New York State established in 1833. The corporation also includes CFS Group, Inc., which provides various financial services such as mutual funds, annuities, and insurance.

Potential Positives

The approval of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share demonstrates the company's solid financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment indicates a stable cash flow, instilling confidence in the company's financial health among investors.

With a history dating back to 1833, the company reinforces its reputation as a well-established and reliable institution in the banking sector.

Chemung Financial Corporation's diverse service offerings through its subsidiaries, including the CFS Group, indicate strong market positioning and potential for growth in various financial services.

Potential Negatives

Approval of a cash dividend may indicate limited capital for growth initiatives, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future expansion prospects.

FAQ

What is Chemung Financial Corporation's recent dividend announcement?

Chemung Financial Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on July 1, 2025.

When is the dividend payment date for Chemung Financial Corporation?

The dividend payment date is scheduled for July 1, 2025.

Who qualifies for the dividend payment from Chemung Financial Corporation?

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2025, will qualify for the dividend payment.

What services does Chemung Canal Trust Company offer?

Chemung Canal Trust Company provides full-service banking, including trust services, and is the oldest community bank in New York State.

Where can I find more information about Chemung Financial Corporation?

Additional information can be found on their website at www.chemungcanal.com.

$CHMG Insider Trading Activity

$CHMG insiders have traded $CHMG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH F IV MEADE purchased 592 shares for an estimated $28,019

$CHMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $CHMG stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELMIRA, N.Y., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on July 1, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2025.





Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 30 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance.





