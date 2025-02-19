Chemung Financial Corporation Announces 3.2% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Corporation raises quarterly dividend by 3.2%, now $0.32 per share, payable April 1, 2025.

Chemung Financial Corporation has announced a dividend increase of $0.01 per share, raising the quarterly dividend to $0.32, which will be payable on April 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 18, 2025. This increase reflects a 3.2% rise and is attributed to the company's strong financial performance, according to President and CEO Anders M. Tomson. Headquartered in Elmira, New York, Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.8 billion financial services holding company that operates 30 offices through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, the oldest locally-owned community bank in New York State. The corporation also includes CFS Group, Inc., which offers a range of financial services.

Potential Positives

Approval of a dividend increase of $0.01 per share, reflecting strong financial performance and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The announced dividend of $0.32 per share represents a 3.2% increase, indicating positive growth and financial stability of the company.

Demonstrates the company's ongoing financial health, which may attract more investors and bolster shareholder confidence.

Potential Negatives

The dividend increase of only $0.01 per share, while positive, may be perceived as modest and could indicate limited growth potential for the company.

The press release does not provide detailed financial performance metrics, which could lead to uncertainty regarding the sustainability of the dividend increase.

There is no mention of plans for future growth or investment, potentially raising concerns about the company's long-term strategy.

FAQ

What is the new dividend amount announced by Chemung Financial Corporation?

Chemung Financial Corporation has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend payment is March 18, 2025.

What percentage increase does this dividend represent?

This represents a 3.2% increase in the dividend.

Who is the President and CEO of Chemung Financial Corporation?

The President and CEO of Chemung Financial Corporation is Anders M. Tomson.

$CHMG Insider Trading Activity

$CHMG insiders have traded $CHMG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN D COLE (EVP & CIO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $51,210

JOSEPH F IV MEADE purchased 592 shares for an estimated $28,019

$CHMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CHMG stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ELMIRA, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend increase of $0.01 per share, equal to a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on April 1, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2025. This represents a dividend increase of 3.2%.





“As a result of our Corporation’s strong financial performance, we are pleased to reward our shareholders with an increase to the quarterly dividend,” stated Anders M. Tomson, President and CEO of Chemung Financial Corporation.





Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 30 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance.





