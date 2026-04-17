CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP Reveals Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP (CHMG) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $9.20 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $6.02 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP reported adjusted earnings of $9.20 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $33.59 million from $31.70 million last year.

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.20 Mln. vs. $6.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $33.59 Mln vs. $31.70 Mln last year.

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