CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP Reports Advance In Q3 Income

October 21, 2025 — 08:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP (CHMG) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.79 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $5.72 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.79 Mln. vs. $5.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.19 last year.

Total interest and dividend income: $33.88 Mln. VS $32.36 Mln. last year.

