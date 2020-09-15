Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that CHMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.77, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMG was $29.77, representing a -36.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.69 and a 36.87% increase over the 52 week low of $21.75.

CHMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CHMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as %, compared to an industry average of -23.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

