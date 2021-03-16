Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that CHMG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMG was $43.15, representing a -4.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $45 and a 98.39% increase over the 52 week low of $21.75.

CHMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CHMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.33%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

