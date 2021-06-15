Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.26, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMG was $42.26, representing a -10.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.43 and a 72.42% increase over the 52 week low of $24.51.

CHMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CHMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.89. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.77%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

