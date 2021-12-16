Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CHMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CHMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.65, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMG was $44.65, representing a -9.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.50 and a 33.96% increase over the 52 week low of $33.33.

CHMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CHMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.66%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

