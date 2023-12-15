Chemung Financial (CHMG) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 45.56

The average one-year price target for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) has been revised to 45.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 43.18 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.62% from the latest reported closing price of 49.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemung Financial. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 19.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMG is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 2,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 450K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Chemung Canal Trust holds 352K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 38.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 10.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 77K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 70K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Chemung Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.2 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 32 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

