Chemung Financial (CHMG) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Chemung Financial said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemung Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMG is 0.09%, an increase of 54.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 1,776K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemung Financial is 46.92. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.88% from its latest reported closing price of 34.53.

The projected annual revenue for Chemung Financial is 103MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chemung Canal Trust holds 347K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 51,228.74% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 327K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 35.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 88.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 149K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 53.26% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 92K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 24.63% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 60K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Chemung Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.2 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 32 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

