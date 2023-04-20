Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - Unit (CGIFF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - Unit said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - Unit. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGIFF is 0.13%, a decrease of 43.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 687.60% to 3,441K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - Unit is $8.38. The forecasts range from a low of $7.40 to a high of $9.43. The average price target represents an increase of 55.42% from its latest reported closing price of $5.39.

The projected annual revenue for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - Unit is $1,811MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 255K shares.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 840K shares.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGIFF by 17.30% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 561K shares.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGIFF by 6.76% over the last quarter.

