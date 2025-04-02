Chemring's Roke Wins GBP 251 Mln Multi-year Missile Defence Contract From UK Ministry Of Defence

(RTTNews) - Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L), a technology products company, announced Wednesday that its science and engineering unit Roke has won a strategically important UK Ministry of Defence missile defence contract valued at 251 million pounds over six years.

The multi-year framework contract, known as Science & Technology Oriented Research & development in Missile defence or STORM, is commencing immediately. It contains a broad spectrum of missile defence activities and capabilities.

In its partnership with the UK Missile Defence Centre or UK MDC, Roke will lead a UK sovereign industry collaborative effort by countering current and future threats, including ballistic and hypersonic missiles, and providing security to the UK, and its allies.

As the overall Prime Contractor, Roke will self-deliver elements of the contract and will also manage industry partners as they deliver the significant majority of contract value.

Chemring added that Roke's STORM work will inform critical UK defence decision-making and will play a key role in developing next-generation missile defence capabilities.

Michael Ord, Chief Executive of Chemring, said, "We are delighted that Roke has been trusted to deliver STORM for the UK MDC. In today's complex and changing security environment effective missile defence is crucial to protecting the UK's interests. This contract recognises Roke's heritage in helping customers solve complex problems, and places Roke at the heart of the UK's missile defence research and development activities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.