Chemring Group (LSE:CHG) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 401.15

The average one-year price target for Chemring Group (LSE:CHG) has been revised to 401.15 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 380.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 348.45 to a high of 462.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.53% from the latest reported closing price of 305.00 / share.

Chemring Group Maintains 2.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.01%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemring Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHG is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 25,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,782K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,757K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHG by 3.22% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,445K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,172K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHG by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,978K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHG by 6.67% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,451K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 36.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHG by 23.56% over the last quarter.

