Chemring Group: FY24 Outturn In Line With Current Range Of Analyst Expectation

(RTTNews) - Chemring Group issued a scheduled trading update for the period to 30 September 2024. The Group said its trading in the period has progressed as planned, with continued strong order intake. The outturn for the year ending 31 October 2024 is in line with the current range of analyst expectations.

The Group has received a number of significant orders during the period. As at 30 September 2024, order intake for the year to date was 638 million pounds compared to 604 million pounds, prior year.

Michael Ord, Group Chief Executive, said: "The business has continued to perform as expected, and with fiscal 2024 revenue fully covered by the order book, we remain on track to deliver fiscal 2024 performance in line with the current range of analyst expectations despite current foreign exchange headwinds."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.