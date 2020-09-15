Companies

Chemring Group expects to meet top-end of annual profit view

Reuters
Sept 15 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Chemring Group CHG.L said on Tuesday it expects to meet the upper end of current analyst expectations for the full year, driven by strong performance in its sensors and information business.

Chemring said its order intake to Aug. 31 was 4% higher, and now anticipates annual adjusted operating profit to be in the top end of 47 million-53 million pounds ($60.49 million-$68.21 million).

($1 = 0.7770 pounds)

