Chemours to sell glycolic acid business for $137 mln

June 1 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Chemours Co CC.N said on Thursday that it would sell its glycolic acid business for $137 million in cash to smaller peer PureTech Scientific Inc.

The glycolic acid produced by the company is used in formulations for many end-use products, including disinfectants and personal care items.

PureTech Scientific is founded and backed by private-equity firm Iron Path Capital.

The company expects the transaction to close by the third quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar)

