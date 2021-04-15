Chemours To Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050; Names Chief Sustainability Officer

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC), a chemistry company, announced Thursday its ambitious goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company also announced the appointment of Sheryl Telford as Chief Sustainability Officer to lead its end-to-end sustainability effort.

The company aims for a 60% absolute reduction of operations-related greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Chemours president and chief executive officer Mark Vergnano said, "Our more ambitious greenhouse gas emission goal, along with our other Corporate Responsibility Commitments, reflect our strategy to grow our business responsibly and sustainably."

To address Scope 1 emissions, the company will continue to enhance emissions control technologies at its manufacturing sites and drive energy efficiency improvements across its operations. To address Scope 2 emissions, Chemours will increase the amount of electricity and other energy generated from renewable sources.

The company further said it is in the process of defining goals related to indirect emissions from its value chain (Scope 3) and will announce them at a later date.

