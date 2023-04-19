US Markets
Chemours, TC Energy to partner on clean hydrogen facilities

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters

April 19 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Chemours Co CC.N said on Wednesday it has partnered with TC Energy Corp TRP.TO to develop two clean hydrogen production facilities in West Virginia.

Clean hydrogen, made using renewable energy to power electrolyzers to convert water, is being backed by many governments for vehicles and energy plants, but it is currently too expensive for widespread use.

The facilities would be located at or near Chemours' Washington Works and Belle manufacturing sites in West Virginia, the company said.

The agreement covers the companies' interest in developing, constructing and operating clean hydrogen production facilities and associated infrastructure.

