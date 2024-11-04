Chemours rises 12.9%

Chemours (CC) is up 12.9%, or $2.31 to $20.12.
- Morning Movers: Air Transport Services jumps following $3.1B take-private deal
- Chemours reports Q3 adjusted EPS 40c, consensus 28c
- Chemours sees Q4 revenue down in the mid to high-single digits sequentially
- Chemours Company (CC) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Chemours price target lowered to $28 from $35 at RBC Capital
