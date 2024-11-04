Chemours reports Q3 adjusted EPS 40c, consensus 28c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.50B, consensus $1.44B. “In the Q3, we delivered strong results, meeting our Net Sales expectations and exceeding our Adjusted EBITDA expectations. We set a Net Sales record for TSS5, driven by robust 21% year-over-year growth in Opteon(TM) Refrigerants and made steady progress in APM with high single-digit year-over-year growth in our Performance Solutions portfolio. Our TT segment delivered a 23% year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA amid the lingering impacts of the now resolved Altamira temporary facility closure in the Q2, underscoring our resilient and effective operational execution,” said Denise Dignam, Chemours (CC) President and CEO. “We are also outlining our refreshed corporate strategy, designed to position Chemours for sustainable growth and long-term value creation, with a sharpened focus on near-term execution.”

