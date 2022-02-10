Markets
CC

Chemours Q4 Profit Climbs; Sees 2022 Profit In Line With View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC) reported that its fourth quarter net income climbed to $233 million or $1.40 per share from $19 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.81, up from $0.61 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2021 was $307 million compared to $246 million in the prior-year fourth quarter, a result of higher pricing offset partially by lower volumes and cost headwinds related to raw material cost inflation and logistics. Currency was a slight headwind in the quarter.

Net Sales for the fourth quarter were $1.6 billion, 18% higher than the prior-year quarter. Volume and price were positive contributors to the improved results on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expected revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The company expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.07 and $4.70. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.54 per share. The company expects Free Cash Flow of greater than $500 million, inclusive of about $400 million of capital expenditures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular