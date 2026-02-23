Chemours' Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues In Line

The Chemours Company CC reported a net loss of $47 million or 31 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter's net loss of $11 million or 8 cents.

Barring one-time items, earnings were 5 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of breakeven.

The company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $1,329 million, reflecting a 2.2% decline from the previous-year quarter. It was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales were primarily affected by a 4% decrease in volume, partly offset by a 1% increase in price and a 1% favorable currency impact.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 24% year over year to $128 million for the quarter. The decrease was due to weaker performance in its Titanium Technologies and Advanced Performance Materials segments, as lower pricing, reduced volumes, unfavorable product mix and a sizable non-cash inventory charge pressured margins and earnings.

CC’s Q4 Segment Highlights

The Titanium Technologies division recorded revenues of $561 million in the fourth quarter, marking an 11% decrease from the previous year. The figure, however, beat our estimate of $549.8 million. This downside was primarily due to a 6% decrease in price globally, partially offset by favorable currency movements providing a modest 1% tailwind.

In the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment, revenues saw a 14% year-over-year increase, reaching $444 million in the reported quarter. The figure surpassed our estimate of $429.6 million. Net sales growth was mainly driven by 10% higher prices and a 3% increase in volume, with a 1% currency tailwind. Increased pricing was driven by a favorable Opteon Refrigerant blend mix, along with higher pricing associated with Freon refrigerant sales.

Volume growth was driven by strong demand for Opteon Refrigerant blends associated with the U.S. AIM Act stationary AC transition, which more than offset lower total Freon Refrigerant volumes.

Revenues in the Advanced Performance Materials unit amounted to $312 million, which declined 4% year over year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $301.3 million. The downside was mainly caused by an 8% decrease in volume, which was partly offset by a 3% increase in price. The volume decline was mainly due to the closure of the Advanced Materials SPS Capstone line, completed in the third quarter.

CC’s Financials

Cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $137 million compared with $138 million in the prior quarter. Capital expenditures were $45 million compared with $109 million in the previous-year quarter, backed by lower capital expenditures in the Advanced Performance Materials and Thermal & Specialized Solutions segments. Cash and cash equivalents were $670 million, declining 6% year over year.

CC’s Q1 & 2026 Outlook

The company expects first-quarter sales to increase 3-5% sequentially, with full-year sales growing 3-5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $120-$150 million for the first quarter and $800-$900 million for 2026, with corporate expenses of $40-$45 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures are expected to be about $50 million for the first quarter and in the range of $275-$325 million for 2026, and free cash flow conversion is forecast at above 25%.

CC anticipates a mid-20 to 30% range sequential net sales increase in Thermal & Specialized Solutions in the first quarter, reflecting favorable refrigerant demand. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $170-$185 million.

The company expects Titanium Technologies' net sales to decline in the low-to-mid-single digits sequentially, with adjusted EBITDA between breakeven and $5 million, driven by minerals sales paired with changes in production levels, approximating $17 million in net impact.

CC envisions a high-teens-digits sequential net sales decline in Advanced Performance Materials due to major market weakness, with adjusted EBITDA between breakeven and $5 million, driven by the outage at the Washington Works site.

CC Stock Price Performance

Shares of Chemours have gained 5.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 13.4%.



CC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

