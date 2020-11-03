Markets
Chemours Q3 Profit Flat; Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC) reported that its third quarter net income was $76 million or $0.46 per share, unchanged from the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $78 million or $0.47 per share, down from $0.59 per share prior year, inclusive of a $10 million charge related to Fayetteville facility. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly net sales were $1.23 billion down from last year's $1.39 billion hurt by lower volumes in Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions and lower global average prices, partially offset by higher volumes in Titanium Technologies. Analysts expected revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

