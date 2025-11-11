Chemours Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates Amid Operational Disruptions

The Chemours Company CC reported a net income of $60 million or 40 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025. This compares favorably with the year-ago quarter's net loss of $32 million or 22 cents.

Barring one-time items, earnings were 20 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.

The company reported third-quarter net sales of $1,495 million, reflecting a 1% decline from the previous-year quarter. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,492.2 million. Net sales were primarily affected by a 3% decrease in volume, 1% higher prices and a 1% favorable currency impact.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 3% year over year to $195 million for the quarter. The decrease was due to increased costs owing to now resolved operational disruptions in the Titanium Technologies business and the outage at Advanced Performance Materials’ Washington Works site, partly offset by strong performance in Thermal & Specialized Solutions.

CC’s Segment Highlights

The Titanium Technologies division recorded revenues of $612 million in the quarter, marking a 9% decrease from the previous year. The figure missed our estimate of $637.6 million. This downside was primarily due to an 8% decrease in price, partially offset by a 1% tailwind from currency movements.

In the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment, revenues saw a 20% year-over-year increase, reaching $560 million in the reported quarter. The figure lagged our estimate of $565.1 million. Net sales growth was mainly driven by an 8% increase in volume and a 11% rise in price, while the currency impact was favorable by 1%. Volume growth was driven by increased demand for Opteon Refrigerant blends in connection with the US AIM Act's low-GWP stationary air conditioning equipment transition. The pricing also increased due to its solid aftermarket demand.

Revenues in the Advanced Performance Materials unit amounted to $311 million, which declined 12% year over year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $294.7 million. The 15% decrease in volume was offset by a slight increase in price and currency tailwinds. Lower volumes were primarily due to operational impacts related to the outage at the Washington Works site.

CC’s Financials

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter was $146 million compared with $139 million in the prior quarter. Capital expenditures were $41 million compared with $76 million in the previous-year quarter due to lower capital expenditures in the Advanced Performance Materials and Thermal & Specialized Solutions segments. Cash and cash Equivalents were $613 million, stable year over year.

CC’s Q4 & 2025 Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter net sales to fall 10–15% sequentially due to seasonality. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $130–$160 million, with corporate expenses of $40–$45 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be about $50 million, and free cash flow conversion is forecast at 50–70%.

CC anticipates a high-teens to low-twenties sequential net sales decline in Thermal & Specialized Solutions, reflecting normal refrigerant seasonality. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $125–$140 million.

The company expects Titanium Technologies' net sales to decline in the high single-digits to low-teens sequentially, with adjusted EBITDA of $15–$20 million. Production adjustments will create a $25 million EBITDA headwind but will support stronger cash generation.

CC envisions a low single-digit sequential net sales decline in Advanced Performance Materials due to industrial market weakness, with adjusted EBITDA of $30–$40 million supported by normalized operations at the Washington Works site.

CC Stock Price Performance

Shares of Chemours have lost 33.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 35.7%.

CC's Zacks Rank

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

