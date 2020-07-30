Chemours Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC) posted second quarter net income of $24 million or $0.15 per share down from $96 million or $0.57 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $30 million or $0.18 per share, down $0.54 from the prior year, inclusive of a $13 million charge related to our Fayetteville facility.

Second quarter 2020 net sales were $1.1 billion compared to $1.4 billion in the prior-year second quarter. Results were driven primarily by lower volume across all segments.

