Chemours Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Volumes

The Chemours Company CC reported a net loss of $381 million or $2.54 per share for second-quarter 2025, in contrast to the year-ago quarter's net income of $60 million or 39 cents.

Barring one-time items, earnings were 58 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.

The company reported second-quarter net sales of $1,615 million, reflecting a 4% rise from the previous-year quarter. It also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,568.3 million. A gain of 3% in volume and 1% in pricing resulted in the growth.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 22% year over year to $253 million for the quarter. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by growth in volumes, pricing and lower corporate expenses.

CC’s Segment Highlights

The Titanium Technologies division recorded revenues of $657 million in the quarter, marking a 3% decrease from the previous year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $640.1 million. This downside was primarily due to a 4% decrease in price, partially offset by a 1% tailwind from currency movements.

In the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment, revenues saw a 15% year-over-year increase, reaching $597 million in the reported quarter. The figure topped our estimate of $582.6 million. Net sales growth was mainly driven by an 11% increase in volume and 4% increase in price, while the currency remained flat. Volume growth was driven by increased demand for Opteon Refrigerant blends in connection with the US AIM Act's low-GWP stationary air conditioning equipment transition. The pricing also increased due to its solid aftermarket demand.

Revenues in the Advanced Performance Materials unit amounted to $346 million, flat year over year. The figure beat our estimate of $332.9 million. The 6% decrease in volume was offset by a 6% increase in pricing due to higher prices of high-value applications and pricing opportunities in the SPS Capstone product line’s exit.

CC’s Financials

Cash used by operating activities in the first half of 2025 was $19 million compared with $910 million in the prior-year period. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $43 million compared with $73 million in the previous-year quarter due to lower capital expenditures in the APM and TSS segments.

CC’s Q3 & 2025 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects consolidated net sales to decrease 4-6% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be in the range of $175-$195 million. Corporate expenses are expected to go down by 5%. Free cash flow conversion of between 60% and 80% and capital expenditures of roughly $50 million are forecasted.

Chemours expects full-year 2025 sales between $5.9 and $6 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $775 million and $825 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million.

CC Stock Price Performance

Shares of Chemours have lost 32.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.1%.



CC's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

