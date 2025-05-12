Chemours' Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

The Chemours Company CC reported a net loss of $4 million or 3 cents per share for first-quarter 2025 in contrast to the year-ago quarter's net income of $54 million or 36 cents.

Barring one-time items, earnings were 13 cents per share. The metric fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents per share.

The company reported first-quarter net sales of $1,368 million, reflecting a 1.3% rise from the previous-year quarter. It also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,355.2 million. A gain of 5% in volume largely offset the 4% drop in pricing and a negative currency impact of 1%.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 13% year over year to $166 million for the quarter. The slump in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower pricing across business segments caused by Freon weakness in Thermal & Specialized Solutions and regional pricing dynamics in Titanium Technologies.

CC’s Segment Highlights

The Titanium Technologies division recorded revenues of $597 million in the quarter, marking a 1% increase from the previous year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $579.2 million. This increase was primarily due to a 6% increase in volumes, partially offset by a 4% decrease in price, with a slight 1% headwind in currency.

In the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment, revenues saw a 3% year-over-year increase, reaching $466 million in the reported quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $479.2 million. Net sales growth was mainly driven by a 10% increase in volume, slightly offset by a 6% fall in price, while the currency was impacted by a headwind of 1%. Volume growth was driven by increased demand for Opteon Refrigerant blends in connection with the US AIM Act's new low-GWP stationary air conditioning equipment transition. The pricing decrease was mostly due to lower Freon Refrigerant prices as a result of increased market hydrofluorocarbon inventories.

Revenues in the Advanced Performance Materials unit amounted to $294 million, marking a decline of approximately 3% year over year. However, the figure beat our estimate of $289.4 million. The decline in sales was largely caused by a 1% drop in volume, partly due to weakness in cyclical end markets and 2% currency headwind, while the pricing impact was flat.

CC’s Financials

Cash used by operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was $112 million compared with $290 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 were $84 million compared with $102 million in the previous-year quarter due to lower capital expenditures in each business. The company has reduced its dividend by 65% to $0.0875 per share to align with its capital allocation strategy.

CC’s Outlook

The company expects consolidated net sales to increase in the low to mid-teens sequentially in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to increase within a range of 40% to 45%. Free cash flow is expected to be positive and capital expenditures are forecasted to be $50 million.

The company expects full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA between $825 million and $950 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $225 million and $275 million.

CC Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Chemours have lost 61.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 28.3%.



CC's Zacks Rank

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

